Cricket-Australia's Lyon eyes Adelaide Oval records at his former workplace

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nathan Lyon was once employed as a groundsman at Adelaide Oval but the Australia spinner will this week bid to become the highest wicket-taker at the admired cricket ground in the second test against West Indies starting on Thursday.

With 56 wickets, Lyon needs only one more victim to draw clear of the great Shane Warne at a venue where he toiled in obscurity before being picked for Australia's 2011 tour of Sri Lanka.

Having taken eight wickets against the West Indies in Perth, including a match-winning "six-fer" in the fourth innings, the in-form 35-year-old should not have to wait too long to reach the milestone in the day-night match.

Lyon said the pink ball may also lend a helping hand.

"You talk to the batters and some batters find it hard to pick up the seam at night," Lyon told reporters on Tuesday.

"So potentially (you) bowl a few more variations, simple things like cross-seam and stuff, to try and keep the batter guessing."

Lyon has another outright record in reach, in tandem with slips fielder Steve Smith.

The pair have combined for 51 "caught Smith, bowled Lyon" wickets, matching Warne and former skipper Mark Taylor's output.

It is the Australian record for the most prolific bowler-fielder combination not involving a wicketkeeper.

Smith took three catches off Lyon's bowling in Perth, including a stunner to dismiss West Indies number three Shamarh Brooks.

"Smithy actually sent me that message yesterday saying congrats, we are equal with (Taylor) and Warnie. When you see it like that it is pretty remarkable," said Lyon.

"I love having Smithy there, and he gives me a lot of feedback on different paces and how the shape is looking."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

