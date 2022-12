Cricket-Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After finishing the Melbourne test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India, the team said.

Green, who was picked up for $2.12 million in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Chris Reese)

