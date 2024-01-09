News & Insights

Cricket-Australia's Green named in team for first Windies test

January 09, 2024 — 09:43 pm EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will play in the first test of a two-match series against West Indies later this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Australian media reported this week that Green and Steve Smith were among the frontrunners for the vacant opener spot in Australia's test team following the retirement of David Warner.

Matt Renshaw, who Warner has tipped as a potential successor, has also been called up to the squad while the Sheffield Shield's leading run scorer Cameron Bancroft misses out.

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw," chief selector George Bailey said.

"We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country."

Apart from Renshaw's inclusion in place of Warner, there are no changes to the squad which beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final test to sweep the series 3-0 last week.

The series starts at Adelaide Oval on Jan. 17 before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan. 25.

Cricket Australia also named the squad for a three-match one-day international series. Smith will captain the side in the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh, who was skipper for a series against South Africa in September.

Western Australia bowler Lance Morris received his first call-up in the 50-overs format, while Jhye Richardson, who last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2022, returns to the squad.

Marcus Stoinis, part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in India, misses out.

Australia test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

