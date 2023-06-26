News & Insights

Cricket-Australia's Gardner battled finger injury in record-breaking blitz

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

June 26, 2023 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - A finger injury and lack of sleep did not stop Ashleigh Gardner from starring in the one-off Ashes test as she tore through England's batting line-up and claimed the best match figures for an Australian woman in their 89-run victory.

Off-spinner Gardner finished with 8-66 on the final day on Monday - the best innings haul for Australia and the second-best overall - while her match figures of 12-165 were also the second best behind Shaiza Khan's 13-226 for Pakistan from 2004.

The 26-year-old had taken a blow to her bowling hand during slips practice in Australia's three-day warm-up match and did not bowl before the test.

"My finger obviously bent backwards where it's probably not supposed to. It's almost stretched that ligament a little bit," Gardner said. "Adrenaline does funny things and I completely forget about it as soon as the ball was in hand.

"So as soon as I wasn't bowling (at Trent Bridge), I put a splint straight on it, just to protect it because in the field is where I'm more likely to get hit.

"It was quite frustrating but because I didn't get that match practice in before the test."

Gardner, who had dismissed key players Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver-Brunt on the penultimate day, said she spent a largely sleepless night visualising how she was going to remove England's remaining five batters.

"I was awake at 3 a.m. thinking about bowling, which was a bit tragic," Gardner said. "I was wide awake, literally thinking about how I was going to get the batters out and I've never done that before."

Australia earned four points in the multi-format series as they bid to retain the Ashes. The teams next meet in a three-match Twenty20 International series beginning on July 1 at Edgbaston.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.