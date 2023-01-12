Cricket-Australia withdraw from men's ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Adds details

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia's one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March has been called off following further restrictions on women's and girls' rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates but CA scrapped the series following consultation with the Australian government.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," the sporting body said.

"We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter."

Afghanistan remain the only full member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) without a women's team. They have continued to appear at ICC events since the Taliban takeover, however, and faced Australia during last year's Twenty20 World Cup.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

