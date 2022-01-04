Cricket-Australia win toss and chose to bat in fourth Ashes test

Updates after toss

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth Ashes test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes after heavy early morning rain and there were still dark clouds over Sydney's Eastern suburbs when Cummins elected to send his openers in.

"It's a bit tempting with the clouds and a bit of weather about," said Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

"But I think the SCG has always been a bat first wicket and I don't see a lot different here. The runs are there if you can get them."

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne leaving the tourists playing only for pride as they seek a first test win Down Under in 11 years.

"We'd have probably batted as well," said England skipper Joe Root.

"We've not been anywhere near our best, we accept that, but there's an opportunity here to turn that round."

Both sides announced their teams on Tuesday.

Australia brought Usman Khawaja into the middle order in place of Travis Head, who tested positive for COVID-19 but retained paceman Scott Boland, who took 6-7 in the second innings on debut in Melbourne.

"Ussy's played a lot of cricket here, he's on top of his game and he'll slot right in," Cummins added.

With Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes both struggling with shoulder problems, England recalled seamer Stuart Broad to bowl in tandem with James Anderson.

The fifth test, originally scheduled for Perth, will take place in Hobart from Jan. 14-18.

