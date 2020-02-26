Cricket-Australia thrash South Africa by 97 runs to win T20 series

CAPE TOWN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A 120-run opening wicket partnership between captain Aaron Finch and David Warner laid the platform for an emphatic 97-run victory for Australia over South Africa on Wednesday to win the Twenty20 series 2-1.

Australia were put into bat and made the most of a dry surface as they scored 193 for five before bowling out their hosts for 96.

It secured a 2-1 series triumph for the touring side who will host the T20 World Cup later this year.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets and two difficult catches as South Africa faltered early in their run chase and were bowled out in the 16th over.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

