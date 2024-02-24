News & Insights

Cricket-Australia sweep T20 series against NZ in rain-affected clash

February 24, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by Michael Church for Reuters ->

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia completed a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand on Sunday as Matthew Wade's side won a rain-affected clash by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method at Eden Park.

The Australians had already clinched the series after winning the first two meetings in Wellington and Auckland, and racked up 118 runs for four wickets in 10.4 overs that were repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Travis Head top scored for Australia with 33 runs from 30 balls before he was caught by Ish Sodhi off Mitchell Santner's bowling and New Zealand were set a target of 126 runs in 10 overs.

Opener Will Young fell in the second over, and with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen joining him in the pavilion soon, New Zealand's cause was all but lost.

Glenn Phillips smashed 40 not out off 24 balls but it was not enough in the end.

The bilateral series was the last international outing for both teams prior to the start of the Indian Premier League next month and June's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.