World Markets

Cricket-Australia skipper Cummins to miss second Windies test, Smith to lead the side

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

December 06, 2022 — 09:51 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against West Indies at Adelaide Oval with a quadricep strain, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the team.

Fast bowler Scott Boland will slot into Cummins's place in Australia's attack for the match starting on Thursday, the team said.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match," the team said in a statement.

Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

Australia lead the two-test series against West Indies 1-0 after beating the Caribbeans by 164 runs in Perth.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.