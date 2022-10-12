World Markets

Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review

Contributor
Nick Mulvenney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORGAN SETTE

Cricket Australia (CA) look set to revoke David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body's integrity code would be reviewed at Friday's board meeting as a "first step" to his rehabilitation.

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) look set to revoke David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body's integrity code would be reviewed at Friday's board meeting as a "first step" to his rehabilitation.

The now 35-year-old batsman was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

There have been calls this year from current and former players for the leadership ban to be dropped to allow Warner to be considered for the vacancy as Australia's one-day international captain.

"It's important to recognise that players who are sanctioned can change," CA chair Lachlan Henderson told a news conference after Thursday's annual general meeting.

Henderson added that the review would be undertaken "as quickly as practicable" and that any changes would be put in place in time to allow Warner to be considered for vacant leadership positions.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular