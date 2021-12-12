Cricket-Australia fast bowler Hazlewood to miss second Ashes test

Adds details

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes test in Adelaide with a side injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Hazlewood's injury during the nine-wicket win over England at the Gabba opens the door for Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser to bowl for Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood bowled sparingly during England's second innings of the series-opener and headed home to Sydney for scans on Sunday rather than travel with the team to Adelaide.

The second pink ball test starts Thursday.

CA said a decision on Hazlewood's fitness for the third Boxing Day test in Melbourne from Dec. 26 would be made after further assessment and rehab.

Selectors will not add any replacements for Hazlewood to the current squad and will instead pick a new squad after Adelaide, CA added.

Two-test paceman Richardson is seen as the frontrunner to bowl at Adelaide, though uncapped Queensland veteran Neser put up his hand with a five-wicket innings haul for Australia 'A' against the England Lions last week in Brisbane.

Australia, who retained the urn in England in 2019, lead the five-test Ashes 1-0.

