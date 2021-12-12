Cricket-Australia fast bowler Hazlewood to miss second Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes test in Adelaide with a side injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Hazlewood's injury during the nine-wicket win over England at the Gabba opens the door for Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser to bowl for Australia at Adelaide Oval.

