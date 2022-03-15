Cricket-Australia declare on 97-2, Pakistan need 506 to win

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 15 (Reuters) - Australia declared their second innings on 97-2 setting Pakistan a massive victory target of 506 in the second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja was on 44 when Australia declared immediately after Marnus Labuschagne fell for 44.

The first match of the three-test series had ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.

