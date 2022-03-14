Cricket-Australia declare on 556-9 against Pakistan in Karachi test

Contributor
Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AAP

Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine on day three of the second test against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday.

Opener Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fine 160, while Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) also made important contributions.

Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

