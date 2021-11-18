Cricket-Australia captain Paine embroiled in 'sexting' scandal -media

MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia captain Tim Paine has been investigated bygoverning body Cricket Australia for sending a female co-worker a string of lewd text messages and an inappropriate photo, media said on Friday.

Cricket Australia was unable to provide immediate comment but said Paine would hold a media conference in Hobart at 2:30 p.m. (0330 GMT).

