Cricket-Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

November 14, 2022 — 08:04 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of playing the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, citing a heavy international schedule.

The test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

Cummins had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches at an average of 44.00 as defending champions Australia crashed out before the semi-finals.

Australia's Ashes tour of England starts in June, 2023 before India host the 50-over World Cup in October/December.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
