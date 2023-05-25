News & Insights

Cricket-Australia call up reserve wicketkeeper Peirson for Ashes

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

May 25, 2023 — 08:42 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, May 26 (Reuters) - Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join the Australia squad in the leadup to the second Ashes test at Lord's in place of Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Friday.

The uncapped Peirson, who was in the Australia 'A' side which toured in New Zealand earlier this year, trained with test squad members in Brisbane last week.

He will be back-up for Australia's regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey until Inglis returns to the squad for the rest of the five-test series against England.

Australia hold the urn after winning the last Ashes 4-0 at home in 2021-22.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.