Cricket-Australia board 'astonished' by Seven Network court action

MELBOURNE, June 30 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) is "astonished" by the legal proceedings launched against it by broadcast partner the Seven Network and will "strenuously" defend itself in the court, the governing body said on Thursday.

The broadcaster has moved the court seeking to terminate its A$450 million ($309.69 million) six-year deal alleging "multiple quality and standard breaches by CA" of the media rights agreement between the two.

The CA denied the allegations and said it delivered two "very successful" cricket seasons despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the circumstances, CA is astonished that Seven has brought this unwarranted action which will be strenuously defended," the board said in a statement.

CA said it was proud how the cricket community delivered "two exceptional cricket seasons in unprecedented circumstances" and was looking forward to an entertaining summer highlighted by the home T20 World Cup in October-November.

The deal with the Seven Network includes broadcast of all home tests and every matches of the men's and women's Big Bash League.

"Seven West Media Limited through its subsidiary Seven Network Limited has filed court proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against Cricket Australia..." read a Seven statement.

"The SWM (Seven West Media) proceedings will seek both: A court declaration that Seven is entitled to terminate the MRA (media rights agreement) on the basis of material contract breaches by CA which were not remedied.

"And damages arising out of past breaches."

($1 = 1.4531 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

