Cricket-Australia beat India by nine wickets in Indore test

Credit: REUTERS/MORGAN SETTE

March 03, 2023 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

INDORE, India, March 3 (Reuters) - Australia beat India by nine wickets in the third test at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Travis Head, who made 49 not out, helped Australia chase down a small 76-run victory target in 18.5 overs on day three of the contest.

India lead the four-test series 2-1 heading into the final match in Ahmedabad.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.