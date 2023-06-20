Cricket-Australia beat England by two wickets in Ashes classic

BIRMINGHAM, June 20 (Reuters) - Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening test of the five-match Ashes series on Tuesday.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they slumped to 227-8.

But captain Pat Cummins struck 44 not out in a superb partnership with Nathan Lyon to see Australia over the line in a climax of suffocating tension.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

