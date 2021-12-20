Cricket-Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide test

Adds details

ADELAIDE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australia beat England by 275 runs in the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Chasing a daunting victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the pink-ball contest.

Chris Woakes' 44 was the highest individual score in England's abject second innings batting display, while Jos Buttler frustrated Australia for a while with a dogged 26 off 207 balls.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-42.

The third test begins in Melbourne on Sunday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.