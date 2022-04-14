Cricket-Australia assistant coach Vaughan steps down to take Tasmania role

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Australia fielding coach Jeff Vaughan has left the post to return to the head coaching role at Tasmania on a five-year deal, Cricket Australia said.

MELBOURNE, April 14 (Reuters) - Australia fielding coach Jeff Vaughan has left the post to return to the head coaching role at Tasmania on a five-year deal, Cricket Australia said.

The move comes a day after Andrew McDonald was confirmed as head coach of Australia. McDonald served as caretaker following Justin Langer's resignation.

McDonald now has multiple roles to fill ahead of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka starting in June, with the full-time bowling role also vacant.

Vaughan, who previously coached Tasmania's Sheffield Shield side from 2019-21, returns to the island state after less than a year in the Australian set-up.

"I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out," Vaughan said in a statement.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More