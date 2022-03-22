Cricket-Australia all out for 391 in Lahore

March 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets apiece as Australia were all out for 391 in their first innings in the deciding third and final test in Lahore on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the Australians with 91 and Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey also made half-centuries. The first two tests were drawn.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

