Cricket-Australia all out for 321 against Sri Lanka

Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
Published

Australia were all out for 321, claiming a handy 109-run lead, in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) struck crucial half-centuries for the tourists while Ramesh Mendis (4-112) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

