Cricket-Australia all out for 197 in Indore test, lead by 88

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

March 02, 2023 — 12:43 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

INDORE, India, March 2 (Reuters) - Australia posted 197 all out in their first innings to claim a lead of 88 on day two of the third test in Indore on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 60, the only half-century of the match so far.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-78) was pick of the India bowlers, while seamer Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Kim Coghill)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.