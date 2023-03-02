Cricket-Australia all out for 197 in Indore test, lead by 88

INDORE, India, March 2 (Reuters) - Australia posted 197 all out in their first innings to claim a lead of 88 on day two of the third test in Indore on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 60, the only half-century of the match so far.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-78) was pick of the India bowlers, while seamer Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

