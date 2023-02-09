Cricket-Australia all out for 177 v India in Nagpur test

February 09, 2023 — 04:32 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

NAGPUR, India, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts.

Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.