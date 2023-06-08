News & Insights

Cricket-Australia 469 all out in WTC final v India

June 08, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Australia were all out for 469 in their first innings on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval on Thursday.

Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) forged a 285-run partnership to provide the bedrock of the Australia innings after being put into bat.

Mohammed Siraj (4-108) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets apiece for the 2021 runners-up.

