Cricket-Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Contributor
Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AAP AAP

Australia made 459 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (Reuters) - Australia made 459 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 97 while Marnus Labuschagne (90), David Warner (68) and Steve Smith (78) also scored half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was Pakistan's most successful bowler, claiming 6-107.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Richard Pullin)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters