Cricket-Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (Reuters) - Australia made 459 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 97 while Marnus Labuschagne (90), David Warner (68) and Steve Smith (78) also scored half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was Pakistan's most successful bowler, claiming 6-107.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Richard Pullin)

