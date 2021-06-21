Cricket-Another washed out day diminishes result hopes in WTC final

Updates after day four's play abandoned

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 21 (Reuters) - Rain washed out an entire day's play for the second time in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest.

Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the inaugural edition of test cricket's pinnacle event.

New Zealand, who will resume on 101-2, would be particularly disappointed having taken the upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.

Rain had washed out the entire opening day on Friday and interrupted play over the weekend, though a reserve day is allocated to make up for lost time.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

