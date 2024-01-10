Cricket-Afghanistan's Khan to miss India T20 series as he recovers from surgery

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan will miss the three-match T20 series against India as he needs more time to recover from a lower-back injury that required a surgery, captain Ibrahim Zadran said on Wednesday, on the eve of the opening match.

Khan has pulled out of T20 franchise leagues in Australia and South Africa since he picked up the injury in November.

"He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team... he's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series," Zadran told reporters in Mohali.

Khan, 25, is one of the most successful Afghan players in T20 cricket. He has previously captained Afghanistan in T20 internationals and has featured in the Indian Premier League since 2017.

"Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket and you need to be ready for any kind of situation," Zadran added.

Afghanistan will face India in three T20 matches between Jan. 11-17.

