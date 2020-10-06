World Markets

Cricket-Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident

Amlan Chakraborty
Afghanistan top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

"ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being..." the board tweeted.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.

