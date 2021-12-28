CRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.76, changing hands as high as $101.17 per share. Carter's Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.50 per share, with $116.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.58.

