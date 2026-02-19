CRH's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Stock Down

CRH plc CRH delivered mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues missed the consensus mark but grew year over year.



CRH stock moved down 1% during yesterday’s after-market trading session.



The quarterly performance was mainly driven by favorable end-market demand, disciplined commercial execution and contributions from its acquisitions. The company’s consistent focus on its two core pillars, Growth Algorithm and the CRH Winning Way, has driven the financial performance.



Besides, owing to its balanced capital allocation strategy, stable balance sheet and intention in ensuring shareholder value, CRH declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents ($1.56 per share annually), reflecting 5% growth from the prior year’s dividend payment. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2026, to shareholders as of March 6.



Moving into 2026, the company expects the favorable end-market dynamics to continue. Combined with its execution strategy and operational discipline, CRH expects to maintain the growth streak in the upcoming period.

Inside CRH’s Q4 Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, which were at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric grew 49% year over year from $1.02.



Total revenues of $9.42 billion missed the consensus mark of $9.54 billion by 1.3% but grew 6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRH PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CRH PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CRH PLC Quote

Adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion increased 14% from the year-ago quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 150 basis points (bps) to 21.5%.

CRH’s Segmental Details

Americas Materials Solutions: Revenues from the segment totaled $4.64 billion, up 9% year over year, driven by contributions from acquisitions, volume growth and sustained pricing momentum.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1.15 billion from a year ago. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat year over year at 24.7%.



Americas Building Solutions: Revenues from the segment totaled $1.48 billion, down 1% year over year, due to ongoing subdued residential demand and pockets of adverse weather impacting certain markets.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $254 million from a year ago. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1% was up year over year by 40 bps.



International Solutions: Revenues from the segment totaled $3.29 billion, up 6% year over year, driven by contributions from acquisitions and positive pricing momentum, which were partially offset by the impact of recent divestitures.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $627 million from a year ago. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was up year over year by 380 bps to 19%.

Glimpse at CRH’s 2025

During the year, CRH’s total revenues were up year over year by 5% to $37.4 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion was up year over year by 11% and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.5% grew 100 bps.



Adjusted EPS was $5.57, up 3% year over year from $5.43 reported in 2024.

Financial Details of CRH

As of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $4.1 billion and $51 million, respectively, up from $3.72 billion and $39 million at 2024-end. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt was $16.48 billion, up from $10.97 billion at 2024-end. As of the same time frame, the current portion of long-term debt was $1.18 billion, down from $3 billion at the end of 2024.



During 2025, net cash from operations was $5.63 billion compared with $4.99 billion a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow was $5 billion as of the fourth quarter-end, up 18% year over year.



In 2025, CRH paid its shareholders $1.18 billion through share repurchases and $996 million through dividend payments.

CRH Unveils 2026 Outlook

The company expects net income between $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion, up from $3.8 billion reported in 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $8.1-$8.5 billion. EPS is expected between $5.60 and $6.05.



Capital expenditures are projected to be between $2.8 billion and $3 billion, up from $2.71 billion in 2025.

CRH's Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

CRH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Masco Corporation MAS posted mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein the adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while net sales missed the same. Both metrics tumbled on a year-over-year basis.



The quarter’s performance was largely in line with expectations as the company operated through a changing geopolitical and economic backdrop. It began restructuring actions to simplify operations, lower costs and reduce headcount. Masco also announced the integration of Liberty Hardware into the Delta Faucet business to better align brands and capabilities. For 2026, Masco expects demand across global repair and remodel markets to remain steady. Sales are projected to be flat to slightly higher on a currency-adjusted basis, with performance likely to outpace the broader market.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. J reported stellar first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 26, 2025) results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year.



Jacobs' quarterly results reflect stronger performance in the life sciences, data center, semiconductor, water and transportation sectors, alongside increased demand for digital consulting services, bolstering the quarter’s uptrend. With the announcement of acquiring the remaining stake in PA Consulting and favorable market fundamentals, Jacobs is optimistic about its performance in the remaining fiscal 2026. Adjusted net revenues are now expected to grow year over year between 6.5% and 10%, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $6.95 and $7.30.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but net sales missed the same. Meanwhile, on a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines decreased.



Weyerhaeuser’s fourth-quarter results were impacted by persistent market headwinds across key markets, characterized by softened pricing and volatile demand dynamics. Despite these challenges, the company continued to optimize its portfolio through disciplined, capital-efficient transactions. Looking ahead, Weyerhaeuser is well-positioned to navigate the current environment, supported by a strong balance sheet and flexible capital allocation framework as it executes its refreshed 2030 strategy to drive growth and capitalize on durable long-term demand fundamentals.

