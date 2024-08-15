CRH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CRH (NYSE:CRH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for CRH. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $131,308, and 4 are calls, amounting to $279,550.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $77.5 and $87.5 for CRH, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CRH's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CRH's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $77.5 to $87.5 over the preceding 30 days.

CRH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $7.5 $6.5 $7.5 $77.50 $112.5K 2.6K 150 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.3 $82.50 $85.5K 3.7K 202 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $80.00 $55.5K 367 101 CRH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.15 $1.6 $1.6 $80.00 $41.7K 697 602 CRH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $87.50 $30.9K 83 103

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

In light of the recent options history for CRH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

CRH's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,767,716, the price of CRH is up by 0.83%, reaching $84.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 93 days from now. Expert Opinions on CRH

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CRH, which currently sits at a price target of $110. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CRH, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

