CRH Turns To Profit In Q1; Reaffirms 2024 Guidance

May 10, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported net income attributable to CRH plc of $116 million for the three months ended March 31 2024 compared to a loss of $28 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA was $445 million, up 15%. Organic adjusted EBITDA was 12% ahead.

Total revenues increased to $6.53 billion from $6.43 billion, last year. Product revenues were $5.37 billion compared to $5.34 billion. Organic revenues were 1% ahead.

The Group reaffirmed previous guidance for 2024.

