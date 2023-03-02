US Markets
CRH

CRH to increase share buybacks to $3 billion in 2023

March 02, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Building materials giant CRH CRH.I on Thursday announced plans to buy back shares worth $3 billion, a more than three-fold increase on last year's buybacks, as it reported record sales and profits for 2022.

The world's second-largest building materials supplier said the leap from the $1.2 billion worth of stock it purchased last year reflected the fact that its balance sheet has never been stronger, with net debt at 0.9 times core earnings.

The Irish company also recommended to shareholders that it moves its primary listing to the United States where it made around 75% of its $5.6 billion in core earnings last year, which were up 13%.

Shares in CRH were up 10% at 0814 GMT.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.