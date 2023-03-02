CRH to increase share buybacks to $3 billion in 2023

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Building materials giant CRH CRH.I on Thursday announced plans to buy back shares worth $3 billion, a more than three-fold increase on last year's buybacks, as it reported record sales and profits for 2022.

The world's second-largest building materials supplier said the leap from the $1.2 billion worth of stock it purchased last year reflected the fact that its balance sheet has never been stronger, with net debt at 0.9 times core earnings.

The Irish company also recommended to shareholders that it moves its primary listing to the United States where it made around 75% of its $5.6 billion in core earnings last year, which were up 13%.

Shares in CRH were up 10% at 0814 GMT.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.