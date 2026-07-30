CRH Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Both Up Y/Y

CRH plc CRH reported exceptional second-quarter 2026 financial results with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Positive pricing, favorable demand and acquisition contributions supported the quarterly growth.



CRH stock inched up 0.8% during today’s pre-market trading session.



The company completed 11 acquisitions during the quarter for $1.1 billion. The largest was Axius Water, acquired for $0.7 billion, strengthening CRH’s exposure to specialized water-quality solutions in North America. CRH also generated $1.7 billion from divestitures and long-lived asset disposals. The transactions included its construction accessories operations, lawn and garden business, and MoistureShield.

CRH’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Discussion

CRH’s adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by 12.8%. The quarterly earnings increased 14% from $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $10.78 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $10.72 billion by 0.5% and rose 6% year over year.



Product revenues increased to $8.49 billion from $7.92 billion a year earlier, while Service revenues were nearly flat at $2.29 billion.

CRH PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CRH PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CRH PLC Quote

CRH’s Segmental Details

Americas Materials Solutions revenues increased 10% to $4.96 billion. Adjusted EBITDA advanced 12% to $1.38 billion, while the margin expanded 40 basis points to 27.9%.



Essential Materials revenues rose 20% on pricing and acquisitions, led by the 2025 purchase of Eco Material Technologies. Aggregates volumes grew 2% and prices increased 5%, while cement volumes declined 2% and prices slipped 1%. Road Solutions revenues rose 6%, supported by asphalt volume growth of 3% and pricing growth of 6%.



Americas Building Solutions revenues declined 2% to $2.12 billion as divestitures and subdued residential demand offset strength in energy and data infrastructure markets. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA declined 8% to $462 million, and margin contracted 140 basis points to 21.8% amid cost inflation and the impact of divestitures.



Building & Infrastructure Solutions revenues grew 10%, helped by data center and utility activity. Outdoor Living Solutions revenues fell 7%, reflecting portfolio actions and weaker new-build residential demand.



International Solutions revenues increased 5% to $3.70 billion, as pricing, acquisitions and higher activity in select markets more than offset divestitures. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% to $781 million, and margin increased 70 basis points to 21.1%.



Essential Materials revenues advanced 15%. Aggregates and cement volumes rose 10% and 6%, respectively, while pricing improved 2% and 4%. Road Solutions revenues declined 3% due to divestitures, although ready-mixed concrete volumes increased 5% and pricing rose 3%.

Financial Details of CRH

As of June 30, 2026, CRH had cash and cash equivalents of $3.03 billion and restricted cash of $58 million, compared with $4.10 billion and $51 million, respectively, at the end of 2025. CRH ended the quarter with total equity of $25.10 billion, broadly stable with $25.05 billion at 2025-end. Long-term debt declined to $15.41 billion from $16.48 billion. Total liabilities were $33.02 billion compared with $32.85 billion at the end of 2025.



Operating cash flow totaled $513 million in the first six months of 2026. CRH spent $607 million on share repurchases and $521 million on dividends during the period. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, up 5% year over year.

CRH Maintains a Positive 2026 Outlook

CRH reaffirmed 2026 net income guidance of $3.9-$4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1-$8.5 billion and earnings guidance of $5.60-$6.05 per share. The company expects public infrastructure spending and reindustrialization activity to support demand, while new-build residential conditions remain subdued.



Capital expenditure guidance was lowered to $2.7-$2.9 billion from $2.8-$3 billion due to project timing and lower maintenance spending.

CRH Stock’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

CRH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing sharply year over year.



Comfort Systems’ quarterly performance reflected continued strength across its end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing its confidence in the business momentum. Backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported United Rentals’ results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year. Rental revenues increased 12.7% year over year to a quarterly record of $3.85 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year.



The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (ASP) and margin compression. Ongoing softness in the housing market because of weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges due to high mortgage rates hurt the top-line growth. The number of homes closed declined 8.4% year over year to 6,997 units. Net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes.

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