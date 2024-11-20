CRH Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on CRH (NYSE:CRH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $114.0, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.29% from the previous average price target of $107.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CRH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elodie Rall JP Morgan Raises Overweight $116.00 $114.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Cedar Ekblom Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $104.00 $95.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Announces Overweight $110.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CRH. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CRH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CRH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

CRH: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CRH displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: CRH's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CRH's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CRH's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CRH's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

