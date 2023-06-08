CRH shareholders approve listing switch from London to New York

DUBLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - CRH shareholders on Thursday approved a plan to move the building materials company's primary stock market listing to New York from London, with CEO Albert Manifold predicting "significant benefits" from the switch.

More than 95% of shareholders at an emergency shareholder meeting backed the move by the Dublin-based company, which is the largest building materials supplier in the United States and made about 75% of its core earnings there last year.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman)

