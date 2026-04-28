CRH is Set to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know

CRH plc CRH is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate at $1.52 per share, while total revenues missed the same by 1.3%. Year over year, earnings and total revenues grew 49% and 6%, respectively.



CRH’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters, met on one occasion and missed on the remaining occasion, with a negative average surprise of 10.5%.

How are Estimates Placed for CRH Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s first-quarter bottom line highlights a loss per share, which has expanded to 19 cents from 10 cents over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a decline of 58.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for total revenues is pegged at $7.15 billion, indicating 5.9% year-over-year growth.

CRH PLC Price and EPS Surprise

CRH PLC price-eps-surprise | CRH PLC Quote

Factors Likely to Shape CRH’s Q1 Results

Revenues



During the first quarter, CRH’s top-line performance is expected to have gained on the back of increasing public construction demand, driven by strong government spending programs, underpinning visibility into 2026 and beyond. Besides market tailwinds, the company is likely to have gained because of favorable pricing efforts and accretive contributions from its acquisitions during the to-be-reported quarter.



The volume growth and pricing momentum are expected to have aided the three reportable segments of CRH, resulting in increased year-over-year contributions in the first quarter. Demand linked to large-scale manufacturing and digital infrastructure is likely to have remained strong, with CRH being active on more than a hundred U.S. data center projects.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Americas Materials Solutions (49.3% of the fourth quarter of 2025 total revenues) and Americas Building Solutions (15.8% of the fourth quarter of 2025 total revenues) operations is pegged at $2.42 billion and $1.72 billion, respectively, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 2.5%. The consensus mark for revenues from the International Solutions (35% of the fourth quarter of 2025 total revenues) operations is pegged at $3.01 billion, indicating 6.2% increase year over year.



Earnings & Margin Trends



CRH’s bottom line is likely to have plunged in the first quarter because of the seasonally distress quarter, ongoing geopolitical risks and cost inflation. Although the revenues are expected to have reflected year-over-year growth, the intensity is likely to have been somewhat subdued due to the ongoing adverse macro scenarios and the return of seasonality.



Nonetheless, CRH’s ongoing cost management efforts and operational efficiencies are expected to have supported the margins in the first quarter to some extent.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA from the Americas Materials Solutions, the Americas Building Solutions and the International Solutions operations is pegged at $98 million, $313 million and $160 million, respectively, reflecting year-over-year growth from $59 million, $287 million and $149 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CRH

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CRH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



CRH’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CRH’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.



EMCOR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.8%. EMCOR’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 8.1% year over year.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MasTec’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%. MasTec’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to surge 92.2% year over year.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Dycom’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. Dycom’s earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 are expected to grow 30.6% compared with the prior year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.