CRH sees profit topping forecast on higher prices, infrastructure demand

August 24, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - CRH CRH.L, the largest building materials producer in the United States and Europe, expects its full year core profit to increase by a larger than expected 11% due to higher prices and robust demand for infrastructure and non-residential projects.

The Dublin-based group, which makes about 75% of its profits in the U.S., expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $6.2 billion versus the $5.9 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

CRH reported a 14% increase in first half EBITDA to $2.5 billion on Thursday, with profits up in all its divisions apart from Europe Building Solutions, which was down 15% year-on-year due to extended poor weather and new build residential weakness.

