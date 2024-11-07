CRH reports Q3 EPS $1.97, consensus $2.09

Reports Q3 revenue $10.52B, consensus $10.56B. Albert Manifold, CEO, said: “Our third quarter results represent another strong performance with further growth in sales, profits and margins. Despite contending with adverse weather in the quarter, our differentiated solutions strategy continues to deliver industry-leading performance, while the strength of our balance sheet combined with our disciplined approach to capital allocation leaves us well positioned to capitalize on the growth and value creation opportunities that lie ahead. We are pleased to reaffirm our guidance midpoint for 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, we expect favorable underlying demand, positive pricing momentum and another year of progress for CRH (CRH).”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.