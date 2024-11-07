News & Insights

CRH reports Q3 EPS $1.97, consensus $2.09

November 07, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $10.52B, consensus $10.56B. Albert Manifold, CEO, said: “Our third quarter results represent another strong performance with further growth in sales, profits and margins. Despite contending with adverse weather in the quarter, our differentiated solutions strategy continues to deliver industry-leading performance, while the strength of our balance sheet combined with our disciplined approach to capital allocation leaves us well positioned to capitalize on the growth and value creation opportunities that lie ahead. We are pleased to reaffirm our guidance midpoint for 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, we expect favorable underlying demand, positive pricing momentum and another year of progress for CRH (CRH).”

