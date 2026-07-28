CRH to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

CRH plc CRH is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share by 5.3%, while total revenues beat the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion by 3%. Year over year, earnings declined 33%, whereas total revenues increased 9.1%.



CRH’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters, met on one occasion and missed on the remaining occasion, with an average surprise of 0.7%.

How Are Estimates Placed for CRH Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.96 per share over the past 60 days. The estimate implies a 1% year-over-year increase from the prior-year quarter.

CRH PLC Price and EPS Surprise

CRH PLC price-eps-surprise | CRH PLC Quote

The consensus estimate for total revenues is pegged at $10.7 billion, indicating 5.1% year-over-year growth.

Factors Likely to Shape CRH’s Q2 Results

Revenues



CRH is likely to report higher revenues in the second quarter, supported by solid infrastructure activity, healthy pricing, acquisitions and continued execution across its connected portfolio. Seasonal improvement in construction activity, along with favorable demand in transportation, water infrastructure and reindustrialization projects, is expected to support volume growth during the quarter.



CRH is likely to have benefited from highway and infrastructure activity, backlog conversion and stronger execution across aggregates, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and paving. Demand from semiconductor, data center, utility, water and transportation projects may have partly offset weak new residential construction. International operations likely gained from infrastructure investment, improving activity and acquisitions, while pricing and operational efficiencies helped counter divestiture impacts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Americas Materials Solutions (which contributed 37% of first-quarter 2026 revenues) and Americas Building Solutions (23% of first-quarter revenues) operations is pegged at $4.94 billion and $2.01 billion, respectively, reflecting year-over-year growth of 81.4% and 20.6%. The consensus mark for revenues from the International Solutions (40% of first-quarter revenues) operations is pegged at $3.77 billion, indicating a 26.6% increase year over year.



Margins



CRH's profitability is expected to benefit from disciplined pricing, operating leverage, productivity initiatives and ongoing cost-control measures. Synergies from recent acquisitions and continued operational improvements across the portfolio are also likely to support EBITDA margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, margins could face pressure from ongoing cost inflation in labor and energy, increased depreciation related to growth investments and acquisitions, higher interest expense resulting from elevated debt balances, and continued softness in residential construction. Divestitures completed or pending during the year could also create temporary mix-related impacts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA from the Americas Materials Solutions, the Americas Building Solutions and the International Solutions operations is pegged at $1.34 billion, $465 million and $787 million, respectively, reflecting year-over-year growth from $103 million, $287 million and $196 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CRH

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CRH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.



CRH’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.08%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CRH’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. BCC’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



AMTM's earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. Amentum’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DY’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25%. Dycom’s earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 are expected to grow 39% year over year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.