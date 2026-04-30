CRH Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Costs, Revenues Up Y/Y

CRH plc CRH posted an adjusted loss in the first quarter of 2026, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the value reported a year ago. On the other hand, total revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



Top-line growth was driven by positive underlying demand and contributions from recent tuck-in acquisitions, with the company highlighting momentum across infrastructure-led end markets. Product revenues climbed year over year, while service revenues were essentially stable, supporting a higher consolidated revenue base compared with the prior-year quarter.



That said, the earnings miss underscores that higher activity does not automatically translate into cleaner bottom-line performance in the seasonally softer first quarter. Cost pressures, along with heavier non-cash charges tied to portfolio actions, created a tougher bridge from revenue growth to per-share results.



CRH stock inched up 1% during today's pre-market trading hours, following the earnings release.

Inside CRH’s Q1 Highlights

CRH posted an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, 33% wider than the year-ago adjusted loss of 15 cents per share and below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents per share by 5.3%.



Total revenues of $7.37 billion increased 9.1% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $7.15 billion by 3%.

CRH PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CRH PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CRH PLC Quote

The quarter reflected good early-season project activity and disciplined commercial execution, but higher depreciation and an impairment charge weighed on profitability. A notable bright spot was the adjusted EBITDA margin, which improved 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 8%. CRH’s adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 billion also rose 18% year over year, reflecting operational discipline and acquisition contributions.



Below the operating line, interest expense increased from the prior-year period, consistent with higher gross debt balances. The combination of higher non-cash charges and increased net interest costs helps explain why earnings lagged estimates even as the topline advanced.

CRH Shows Divergent Trends Across Business Segments

Americas Materials Solutions delivered strong growth, with segment revenues reaching $2.724 billion (up 21% year over year) and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million (up 75%). Management pointed to robust project activity and volume gains across aggregates, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, alongside contributions from acquisitions and tight cost management.



Americas Building Solutions was steadier, as revenues slipped 1% year over year to $1.668 billion while adjusted EBITDA held flat at $287 million. The quarter was pressured by subdued new-build residential demand and adverse weather in certain markets, partly offset by resiliency in repair and remodel activity and solid demand in utility infrastructure.



International Solutions posted revenues of $2.978 billion, up 5% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA rising 32% to $196 million. The company cited positive pricing momentum, operational efficiencies and currency tailwinds that more than offset weather impacts and the drag from divestitures.

CRH Reallocates Capital Through Acquisitions and Divestitures

CRH continued active portfolio management in the quarter, completing five acquisitions for a total consideration of $0.1 billion and adding three more acquisitions in April for another $0.1 billion. The company also announced an agreement to acquire Axius Water for $0.7 billion, with closing targeted for the second quarter, positioning the deal as a bolt-on to its U.S. water infrastructure strategy.



On the divestiture front, CRH agreed to sell three non-core businesses: construction accessories for $0.7 billion, lawn and garden for $1.1 billion, and MoistureShield for $0.1 billion (the MoistureShield sale closed in early April). The construction accessories transaction triggered a $48 million impairment in the quarter, directly affecting reported results and contributing to the earnings shortfall compared with expectations.

CRH Navigates Seasonal Cash Use, Funds Shareholder Returns

Seasonality showed up in cash flow, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $616 million for the quarter. The company also deployed $601 million into purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles, reflecting ongoing investment in the footprint alongside routine maintenance and growth projects.



CRH ended the quarter with $3.33 billion of cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash, and total short and long-term debt of $18.5 billion. The company returned cash to shareholders through $0.3 billion of share repurchases and hiked its quarterly dividend by 5% to 39 cents per share (or $1.56 per share annually). The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2026, to shareholders as of May 15.

CRH Holds Onto 2026 Outlook

For 2026, CRH reaffirmed guidance calling for net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion and EPS of$5.60-$6.05. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $8.1 billion and $8.5 billion, alongside capital expenditure of $2.8-$3.0 billion.

CRH’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

CRH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC posted exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter’s results reflect benefits realized from the aggregates-led business and consistent focus on its strategic disciplines. Besides, efforts to incorporate top-tier innovation and technology advancements also aided the quarter’s financial performance.



Vulcan reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion and cited a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year on strong demand across its core markets.



EMCOR’s quarterly results reflect continued momentum across key end markets and customers’ confidence in the company’s ability to execute complex and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in sectors like Network and Communications, Institutional, Healthcare, and Water and Wastewater supported growth and drove higher remaining performance obligations (RPOs). EMCOR now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, and diluted earnings per share are projected in the range of $28.25 to $29.75.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered a sharp first quarter of 2026, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter reflected strong market conditions, led by heavier technology-sector activity, particularly for data centers.



Comfort Systems also highlighted that recent bookings and underlying persistent demand supported a higher backlog even with increased project burn rates, an important indicator that volume remains strong across key end markets. Backlog as of March 31, 2026, totaled $12.45 billion, increasing 4.3% from $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and jumping 80.8% from $6.89 billion reported a year ago.

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