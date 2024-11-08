News & Insights

CRH price target raised to $120 from $110 at Truist

November 08, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s weakish revenues were offset by significant margin gains in America’s and Europe Building Materials, with the management also having provided U.S. cement and aggregate volume and pricing view similar to peers, with the former having upside on normal weather, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on CRH:

