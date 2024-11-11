CRH price target raised to $120 from $110 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was largely as expected with no significant changes to forward estimates, though the firm is raising its price target in consideration of its initial 2026 estimates as well as the overall industry valuation expansion in expectation of improved demand trends in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it still considers the discount for CRH to Americas materials sector peers as attractive, with a range of capital deployment optionality that includes further scaling opportunity.

