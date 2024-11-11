News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH price target raised to $120 from $110 at DA Davidson

November 11, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was largely as expected with no significant changes to forward estimates, though the firm is raising its price target in consideration of its initial 2026 estimates as well as the overall industry valuation expansion in expectation of improved demand trends in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it still considers the discount for CRH to Americas materials sector peers as attractive, with a range of capital deployment optionality that includes further scaling opportunity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.