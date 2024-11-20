CRH price target raised to $116 from $114 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $116 from $114 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees further upside in European cement despite the recent bounce following Trump’s victory, citing valuations that are largely supportive across the sector, tailwinds from already-enacted stimulus in the U.S., improving industry fundamentals and potential upside to current consensus expectations for next year.

