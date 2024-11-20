CRH price target raised to $113 from $102 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $113 from $102 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm sees a “stable macro outlook” into 2025 for the European building materials sector, though notes the higher rates seen since August will likely delay the recovery of new build, particularly housing. The firm adjusted ratings as part of a 2025 outlook.

