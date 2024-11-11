CRH price target raised to $104 from $95 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Cedar Ekblom raised the firm’s price target on CRH (CRH) to $104 from $95 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm, which updated estimates post Q3 results to reflect higher margins in the Materials businesses, slightly offset by lower margins in the Building Solutions businesses, notes that its new FY25 EBITDA estimate is 5% ahead of consensus.

