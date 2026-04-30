CRH Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Reaffirms 2026 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - CRH (CRH) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to CRH of $176 million compared to a loss of $94 million, prior year, driven by higher depreciation and impairment charges as well as increased interest expense, net. Loss per share was $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.15. Net loss attributable to CRH - pre-impairment wsa $135 million or $0.20 per share compared to a loss of $101 million or $0.15 per share. Total revenues were $7.4 billion, an increase of 9%.

Jim Mintern, CEO, said: "We are pleased to reaffirm our financial guidance for 2026, leaving us well positioned for another year of growth and value creation ahead."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CRH shares are up 0.63 percent to $114.16.

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