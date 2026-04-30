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CRH

CRH Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Reaffirms 2026 Financial Guidance

April 30, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CRH (CRH) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to CRH of $176 million compared to a loss of $94 million, prior year, driven by higher depreciation and impairment charges as well as increased interest expense, net. Loss per share was $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.15. Net loss attributable to CRH - pre-impairment wsa $135 million or $0.20 per share compared to a loss of $101 million or $0.15 per share. Total revenues were $7.4 billion, an increase of 9%.

Jim Mintern, CEO, said: "We are pleased to reaffirm our financial guidance for 2026, leaving us well positioned for another year of growth and value creation ahead."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CRH shares are up 0.63 percent to $114.16.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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